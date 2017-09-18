The streets of Windsor are dotted with far fewer flooding materials as collection crews have completed one entire pass of the city and already begun on a second pass of the hardest hit locations.

“It’s been a real team effort between City staff, residents and all our partners: GFL Canada, Waste Connections, Miller Waste, Diponti Paving, Jones Group Inc., Belmont Construction, and the Town of Tecumseh,” said Environmental Services Manager Anne Marie Albidone. “We’ve all been working very hard to get our neighbourhoods back to normal, and we’re almost there.”

Once the second pass of the hardest hit areas is complete, residents who still have flooding materials at their curbside will then be asked to call 311 to arrange an individual pick-up.

“There shouldn’t be too many more calls, but we want to ensure every resident who flooded is helped as much as possible,” said Albidone, “so we’ll get word out to residents once the second pass is complete.”

Regular recycling will resume Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 according to the dates already posted on your collection calendar. Residents who have tomorrow as their regular schedule day should use cardboard boxes for any extra recycling over and above what fits in your blue and red boxes, and minimize the amount of plastic bags.

If plastic bags are used, they should be clear bags, and items still need to be separated.

The Public Drop-off Depot is free for recycling materials if residents can’t wait for their regular pick-up, but the depot is no longer free for flood drop-off, as regular tipping fees have resumed.

As of Saturday, September 16th, 2017, close to 5,000 tonnes of flooding material had been collected.