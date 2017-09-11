OvercastNow
18 °C
64 °F
Partly CloudyMon
21 °C
71 °F		Partly CloudyTue
25 °C
77 °F		Partly CloudyWed
24 °C
76 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday September 11th, 2017

Posted at 2:07pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

To ensure every effort is focused on garbage and flood materials, the City of Windsor has cancelled recycling collection this week.

Residents who have recycling at the curb or were planning to put out as regularly scheduled are asked to take the recycling back in and store it until their next scheduled pick-up in two weeks.

The City apologies for the inconvenience but trusts that residents agree the potentially hazardous flooding materials take precedence over regular recycling or yard waste.

Residents do have the option of dropping off recycling at the Central Depot as well.

Residents are also advised that the Bulk Furniture Collection is on hold until further notice due to the flooding event.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.