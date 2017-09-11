To ensure every effort is focused on garbage and flood materials, the City of Windsor has cancelled recycling collection this week.

Residents who have recycling at the curb or were planning to put out as regularly scheduled are asked to take the recycling back in and store it until their next scheduled pick-up in two weeks.

The City apologies for the inconvenience but trusts that residents agree the potentially hazardous flooding materials take precedence over regular recycling or yard waste.

Residents do have the option of dropping off recycling at the Central Depot as well.

Residents are also advised that the Bulk Furniture Collection is on hold until further notice due to the flooding event.