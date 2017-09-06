The City of Windsor reports that as of 10:15am this morning, the 311 Call Centre has received 5,442 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.

Curbside collection of flood damaged material continues to be slow, due to the significant number of homes that have flooded and the sheer volume of materials to be collected.

Environmental Services reports that regular garbage collection for Area 1A and 1B (north of Cabana, west of South Cameron and Cameron) is delayed.

Trucks continue to collect in those areas and will be moving to Area 2 (includes the area south of Cabana, city limits to Provincial, Riverside to South Cameron and Cameron to Gladstone).

The city says that due to the use of all available resources to gather flood materials, regular garbage and recycling collection are experiencing delays this week. However, residents are asked to put their household garbage at the curb on their regular collection day.

Residents are also advised that the Bulk Furniture Collection is on hold until further notice due to the flooding event.

The Public Drop-Off Depot at Central Avenue is open and accepting flood damaged materials, such as carpet, padding, dry wall, furniture, and baseboards free of charge. However, Environmental Services reports that wait times can be significant at times. The Public Drop-Off is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

Yard waste collection for the month of September is also cancelled so that all available resources can be diverted to flood clean up. Residents are asked to place flood damaged items to the curb (not the alley) as soon as possible. Cooperation in preparing the flood material will allow us to get to as many homes as possible, as soon as possible.

The city stresses that the flood damage pickup is for those who do not have a paid contractor working on their properties, as paid contractors are responsible for taking any damaged materials to the landfill.