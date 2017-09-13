Cirque du Soleil is bringing its first ever show on ice “Crystal” to Windsor.

World-class ice skaters and acrobats will take their new frozen playground by storm with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with a flurry of unexpected acrobatics.

Crystal, the show’s main character, sets out on an exhilarating quest to fulfill her destiny as she dives into a world of her own imagination. She soars through this surreal world at high-speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, freed, empowered.

Crystal is about looking at things from fresh angles, peeking through the veneer of everyday life, reframing one’s daily reality to see what one might have missed. Sometimes the only way to appreciate things is to look at them sideways. Discovering one’s individuality and uniqueness requires venturing out on thin ice.

“Crystal breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds. With this new show, the audience will discover the infinite possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts,” says Daniel Fortin, Executive Director, Creation, Crystal.

The show comes to the WFCU Centre from January 3rd to 7th, 2018. Tickets for performances in Windsor are on exclusive pre-sale online for Cirque Club members as of the 18th of September at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal. General on-sale begins September 22nd.