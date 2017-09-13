Windsor Police have made an arrest in a counterfeit investigation.

According to police, around 8:30am on Sunday September 10th, 2017 they were calle to a business located in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East regarding counterfeit currency.

They say that two male suspects had attempted to pass suspected counterfeit United States $100 bills.

The store employee refused to accept the suspected counterfeit cash, and the pair left the store in a black Chrysler 300.

Officers obtained a physical description of the suspects and launched an investigation.

At approximately 9am patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East for a second complaint of two males passing suspected counterfeit United States $100 bills.

Investigation revealed that the same two males were responsible for the occurrences at the two involved businesses.

Shortly after 9am patrol officers located the suspects inside a black Chrysler 300 in a parking lot located in the 2000 block of Lauzon Road.

Both males were arrested without incident.

Subsequent to their arrest officers located approximately 0.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as merchandise purchased with the counterfeit currency.

Officers also recovered 96 United States counterfeit $100 bills.

Gerhard Braun, a 24-year-old from Windsor, and Peter Friesen, a 29-year-old from Linwood, Ontario face numerous counterfeit related charges including possession of counterfeit currency, utter counterfeit currency, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.