Police have laid charges after an assault on a city bus stop.

They say it happened around 1pm on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 in the 300 block of Chatham Street West.

Investigation revealed that an adult female had been waiting for a bus at this location when an adult male she did not know began pacing around her. The female requested the male stop this behaviour, but he persisted.

The female walked into the bus depot and the male followed her. She soon exited the depot, and he still continued to follow her, despite her pleas to be left alone.

The male then began to shout derogatory remarks and proceeded to touch the female victim inappropriately.

The female created some distance from the offender and called 911 to report the incident. The male approached the female yet again and proceeded to assault her by punching and kicking at her.

Police attended and arrested the male without incident.

The victim received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

A 35-year-old Windsor man is charged with sexual assault and assault.