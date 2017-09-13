Award-winning vocal group, The Tenors, will perform on The Colosseum stage December 16th at 9 pm.

The powerhouse group will bring their signature blend of classical and contemporary pop for an unforgettable holiday show. This trio, featuring Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters and Clifton Murray, has multiple No. 1 Billboard Classical Crossover albums and has been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful voices and showcasing their undeniable charm and diverse vocal styles.

Hear all your holiday favourites in a spectacular new show including favorites like “Lean on Me”, “You Are So Beautiful” and “Hallelujah”.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale at noon on Friday, September 22nd.