Tuesday September 26th, 2017

Posted at 10:30am

City News
A blood drive is planned for this Saturday in honour of Maiysn.

Maiysn was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Histiocytic Sarcoma at the age of 7, back in March of 2014. He battled cancer for eight months and passed away November 17th, 2014. Over that time he received many blood and blood product transfusions which kept him alive.

The blood drive takes place on Saturday, September 30 from 8am to noon at the Windsor Blood Donor Clinic located at 3909 Grand Marais Road East.

