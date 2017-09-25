

The University of Windsor International Student Centre is looking for a few good hosts.

A unique program places an international student with members of the university and local community to enjoy a traditional holiday celebration.

“Students new to Canada are on an educational adventure and are always keen to meet new people and share Canadian cultural traditions,” says Beth Oakley, Director of the International Student Centre. “This is also a great opportunity for people in the community to get to know an international student and showcase some of what makes Canada a great place to live.”

As a new incentive for community participation this year, the ISC will make a $200 donation to the UWSA food bank in the name of one host drawn at random.

Hosts are invited to apply online.