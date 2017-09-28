A Canada-Wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Windsor man wanted for child pornography offences.

According to police, in February of 2017 the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information that originated from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre indicating that a suspect in the city of Windsor had allegedly uploaded child pornography using a social networking website.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to review records related to the involved internet service provider address. Through investigation it was determined that the alleged offences occurred between December 24th and 27th, 2016.

Investigators believe that the offences occurred while the suspect was visiting a place of worship in Windsor.

Investigators have determined that the suspect has returned to his residence in Italy.

The child pornography in question is not believed to have involved any local children.

A Canada-Wide arrest warrant has been issued for Carlo Capella, a 50-year-old male, for the charges of access child pornography, possess child pornography and distribute child pornography.

Capella has ties to the United States, Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Italy.