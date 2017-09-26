ClearNow
Tuesday September 26th, 2017

Posted at 10:40am

LaSalle
LaSalle’s 2017 mill and pave program will begin this week on Sprucewood Avenue from Malden Road to Matchette Road.

The work is set to begin on Wednesday, September 27th, and is expected to take less than one week to complete. The road will remain open with flag people directing traffic.

In addition to Sprucewood Avenue the roads included in this year’s mill and pave program are Heritage Drive from Cousineau Road to Rushwood Crescent and the Ojibway Oaks Neighbourhood (Ramblewood Drive, Darlene Place, Michael Crescent, and Steven Drive.)

