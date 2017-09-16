The Town of Amherstburg received a 5 Blooms – Bronze rating and a special mention for educational value of plantings during the 2017 National/International Symposium and Awards Ceremonies.

The town also received an outstanding achievement award for the Communities in Bloom Canada 150 Award in the 15,001 – 50,000 population category. They competed with Cobourg, ON, Dorval, QC, Leamington, ON, Mission, BC and Orangeville, ON.

“As one of the oldest and prettiest communities in south-west Ontario, Amherstburg is home to 3 National Historic Sites, unique Boblo Island, impressive architecture and spectacular floral displays and plantings. Visitors to the information centre at the town’s north entrance are greeted with names on all the plantings and this practice of horticultural labelling continues throughout the town. Herbs are named and more than 225 varieties of hostas are clearly labelled. The rhododendron garden has an additional educational component as it is a partnership between the Amherstburg Rhododendron Committee and St. Clair College. In addition, six free guided garden tours are scheduled by the Parks Manager each year in the Kings Navy Yard Park to share information and tips with attendees,” wrote volunteer judges Lorna McIlroy and Normand Fleury.