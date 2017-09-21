The Town of Amherstburg is preparing a Parks Master Plan that will set priorities for improving and expanding its parks, open space and trail network over the next ten years and they are looking for feedback.

An online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AburgParks. The survey asks questions about park usage, facility needs and priorities. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and will be available until October 30th, 2017.

In addition, an open house session will be held to provide input for consideration in the Master Plan. These are planned as drop-in events with no

formal presentation – project information will be available and the project team will be on hand to receive your input.

The open houses are planned for Thursday, October 26th from 4pm to 6pm at the Anderdon Firehall, and from 7pm to 9pm at the Libro Centre.