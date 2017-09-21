The town of Amherstburg could begin offering civil marriage ceremonies nest year pending town council approval next week.

The services would be offered during regular office hours, with Saturday services offered upon availability of staff and a premium rate charged for outside of normal office hours.

A cost of $250.00+HST is proposed, which the town says is consistent with what other local municipalities charge. There would be an additional cost of $100 increasing for having the ceremony outside of regular office hours.

Town administration recommends the services be conducted in Council Chambers or at Kings Navy Yard Park based on availability and proper rental of the park by the parties.

The Town Clerk, Deputy Clerk and Manager of Licensing and Enforcement will act as officiants for the municipality. All administrative work related to the ceremonies will be performed by the Licensing Officer.

The current marriage licence cost of $117 will be in addition to civil ceremony costs.

Based on data collected from the surrounding municipalities that currently offer civil marriage services the Town anticipates that there will be approximately 25 marriage services per year requested.