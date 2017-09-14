The City of Windsor and contracted work crews have collected 4,000 tonnes of flood material collected so far, and they report that they are making a dent in the mountain of flood materials, but much remains to be done and patience is needed.

City officials say that visible progress has been made in Ward’s 1, 6 and 10, where the concentration of flooding materials was among the heaviest and which in-turn allowed for full passes to be completed by clean-up crews most efficiently.

A return to these wards will come following full passes in Windsor’s other seven wards, but no timeline for complete clean-up can be reasonably estimated, but all extra resources are focused on the problem, and crews are working as quickly as possible.

With the addition of a temporary flood materials holding site on Walker Road, the Public Drop-Off Depot on Central Avenue will be returning to regular operation and fees on Monday, September 18th, 2017. The temporary holding site on Walker road is not for public use.

A decision on a resumption of recycling pick-up will be made on Monday, September 18th. Recycling has been cancelled to allow for all resources to be focused on flood material and garbage collection, but if all goes well this weekend, recycling could return on Tuesday, September 19th.

The 311 Call Centre had received 6,201 basement flooding reports both online and over the phone.