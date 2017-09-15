

Fifteen of the region’s top employers are joining forces this year to hold the Windsor-Essex job fair at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts in downtown Windsor next Thursday.

The companies participating range from the manufacturing, insurance, health care, agriculture, automotive and hospitality sectors. They include: Active Care Management, Caesars Windsor, Centreline, Classic Tool & Die, Cypher Systems Group, Dakkota Integrated System, Force Automation, Leggett and Platt Automotive Group, Linamar, Mucci Farms, Rafih Auto Group, Redoe Group, TRQSS, Windsor Mold Group and Windsor Regional Hospital.

Over 1,000 jobs will be available and 101 distinct positions.

“This is an innovative and creative way for a group of companies to showcase jobs and careers,” says Carol Bendo, of Mucci Farms and spokesperson for the WE Job Fair. “The employers’ team approach makes it easier for job seekers and also helps employers find the right fit. It’s a unique and collaborative approach to bringing potential employees and employers together,” Bendo said.

“This is about streamlining the process and working together to attract more people to one event,” Bendo said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

The event runs Thursday, September 21st from 11am to 7pm.