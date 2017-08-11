Windsor’s historic Assumption Church will be open to the public for tours and a BBQ this weekend.

As part of a continuing series of celebrations marking 250 years since the founding of the original “Huron Church” the doors of the historic Assumption Church will re-open to the public on Sunday August 13th and Tuesday August 15th.

The Assumption community was established on October 3rd, 1767. After 250 years, Assumption remains the oldest continuous Catholic parish in the province of Ontario, and the oldest continuous Catholic parish in Canada, west of Montreal.

The current Assumption Church building was opened in 1845 and served as the main worship site for the parish until it was closed in November 2014 due to needed repairs.

Organizers have planned an outdoor mass on the lawn of the church for Sunday, August 13th at 11am, followed by a free community BBQ. The doors to the church will be open to the public for self tours and exploration from noon until 5pm.

Then on Tuesday, August 15th — the feast day of Our Lady of the Assumption — the doors to Assumption Church will open once again, from 9am to 6pm. At 6pm, University of Windsor history professor Dr. Guillaume Teasdale will present a lecture on the history of Assumption and the role it has played in the development of the Windsor-Essex region.