The Downtown Mission and the six-year-old Windsor Youth Centre are merging.

“An outreach ministry of the United Church of Canada, the Downtown Mission was born much like the WYC, out of an obvious need in the community, and by caring individuals willing to dedicate themselves tirelessly. We serve all faiths all nationalities and all ages. Having said that we recognize that while we serve the youth of our community we had little programming aimed at helping homeless and at risk youth specifically. Tamara and her team are the leaders in Windsor Essex in terms of youth homelessness,” said Ron Dunn, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission.

Tamara Kowalska current Executive Director of The Windsor Youth Center will become the Director of Operations.

The merger is effective September 1st.