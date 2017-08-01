Franko Stemberger of Windsor won the $100,000 top prize with Instant In The Money Multiplier .

“I like the $5 scratch tickets and decided to try In The Money Multipler,” shared Franko while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “I never buy a ticket expecting to win. I play for the fun, so this win was a very pleasant surprise.”

Franko immediately realized his good fortune. “I started to scratch the ticket and could see that I was holding a big winner. I know a lot of people say they don’t believe it and something must be wrong, but I believed it right away.”

Franko validated the ticket in-store. “That winning ticket was as clear as could be and right away I took it to the retailer to have it checked, who offered me a seat and his phone so I could speak with OLG. I have been very fortunate with scratch tickets. Just a few months ago I won $10,000 with a scratch ticket. So when I saw this big winner, I knew it was true and made plans to return to the Toronto Prize Centre.”

A man who always looks on the bright side of life, Franko looks forward to future planning. “I have family in the United States so a trip to visit my daughter and grandchild would be wonderful. I am a happy guy, whether I win the lottery or not! This is extra and amazing and icing on the cake,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Your Convenience & Evergreen Laundrymat on Grand Marais Road in Windsor.