Robert Alan McKenzie, member of Windsor Toastmasters, will compete this week at the 2017 World Championship of Public Speaking taking place in Vancouver, as part of the 2017 Toastmasters International Convention.

McKenzie will represent Toastmasters District 28, which covers southwestern Ontario, southeastern Michigan, and northwestern Ohio. He earned his place in the World Championship of Public Speaking by winning the District 28 International Speech Contest. In Vancouver, he will be competing against other District-level winners from all over the world.

“It is quite an honour to be one of the final 100 competing for the title, ‘World Champion of Public Speaking’. I’ve tried several times before, and had some success, but to be able to stand on that international stage and connect with people from all around the world is much bigger than anything I’ve done before. I’m excited for the opportunity and know that it will help me grow even more as a speaker and as a person,” says McKenzie.

McKenzie first joined Windsor Toastmasters in 2005. McKenzie’s communication achievements include Advanced Communicator Gold and Advanced Leader Silver awards from Toastmasters International, as well as John Maxwell Certification. McKenzie works as a speaker, mentor, and coach with his company, R.I.D.E. to Succeed. He is a member of Speak to Impact, Toastmasters District 28’s speaker’s bureau.

“Robert was already a strong speaker when I joined Windsor Toastmasters,” says Jeff Hagan, Club President of Windsor Toastmasters, “it has been exciting to watch him hone his skills even more. He’s had good success in speech contests in past years, but this is a whole new level – it’s quite an accomplishment to even qualify for the World Championship. The whole club is really excited to see one of our members competing on the world stage and being recognized as one of the best speakers in the world. When he’s on the stage in Vancouver, we’ll be rooting for him in Windsor.”

McKenzie will compete in semifinal round 5 on Thursday, August 24th. Top finishers from the semifinal rounds will compete in the finals on Saturday, August 26th. The winner in the finals will be crowned the 2017 World Champion of Public Speaking.