A Windsor man has been charged after a rollover on the 401.

According to the OPP it happened around 7:15pm on August 16th, 2017 near Duart Road.

They say that the vehicle lost control, entered the centre median and rolled onto its roof. It came to rest in the eastbound passing lanes.

The driver and passenger were transport to local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries

As a result of the investigation, the 22-year-old male driver from Windsor has been charged with careless driving.