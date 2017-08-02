UWindsor professor Reem Bahdi was named the 2017 recipient of the Guthrie Award

Bahdi’s research specialties in Palestinian judicial education and human right of Arabs and Muslims in Canada, is being recognized by the Law Foundation of Ontario for significant contributions towards access to justice.

She is Canada’s first tenured Palestinian-Canadian law professor and has steered transformative developments to the Palestinian justice system, developed a model for judicial education to advance human rights in the West Bank, and helped form Windsor Law’s mandatory access to justice course.

During her career she has produced extensive scholarship and literature that continues to aid national and international policy discussion and supplement research, and serves as a visiting professor at Birzeit University’s graduate program in democracy and human rights in the West Bank.

“Even at Windsor Law, where access to justice is our primary institutional theme, Professor Bahdi stands out as a leading light,” says Dean of Law, Christopher Waters.

“Her contributions to legal education are multi-faceted. From innovative teaching to mentoring, and from cutting-edge research to equity-led administrative service, Professor Bahdi has been in the forefront of not only interrogating access to justice on a theoretical plain, but in making our institutional theme a lived one for faculty, staff, and students.”

Bahdi will receive her award at a reception later this year.