The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging tobacco users to make a quit attempt this September, the second most popular month for quit attempts next to January.

They say that September is the second “New Year’s,” a time of fresh starts for kids and for parents, and the Canadian Cancer Society’s First Week Challenge Contest is challenging regular tobacco users to quit for the first seven days of the month.

Eligible participants are offered a $500 cash prize and provided support from the Smokers’ Helpline to make their quit attempt stick.

“Many people want to quit smoking but need the type of support provided through Smokers’ Helpline. The prize is really about getting them to take that important first step,” says Zoë Siskos, Sr. Coordinator at Smokers’ Helpline. “Many people have to quit and quit again, so having a monthly challenge means that they can keep entering until they have quit smoking for good.”

Quitting smoking can be difficult but it is the best thing you can do for your health. As soon as you stop smoking, your health risks decrease and you start to feel better. Within 20 minutes, your blood pressure and pulse return to normal, and within 24 hours, breathing gets easier and your risk of heart attack starts to drop.

Most smokers will have to try several times before they can quit for good. Quitting smoking is more of a journey, not a one-time event. Every attempt brings a smoker closer to the goal of a tobacco-free life. This is why the First Week Challenge is offered every month, or 12 times per year. Eligible contestants are encouraged to re-enter each month until they reach their goal.

Register by August 31 at www.FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca or by calling Smokers’ Helpline at 1-877-513-5333.