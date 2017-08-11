The Lowe’s Heroes from Lowe’s Home Improvement on Provincial Road have pretested ArtSpeak Gallery nearly $8,000 for much needed renovations.

“Lowe’s has actively supported various national and local causes to help strengthen the communities in which we operate. But it’s more than writing cheques. It means lending a helping hand in times of need. We do that with the help of Lowe’s Canada Heroes. This year Lowe’s in Windsor partnered with the Arts Council of Windsor and Region by revamping the gallery space on Wyandotte Street East. The project included building new walls, drywall, paint, new displays and updated lighting. Our team was very proud of the work completed, it could not have been done without the support of our customers through their donations. At Lowe’s we believe in giving back to our community and helping customers help love where they live, “said Mark Birse, Store Manager Lowe’s Windsor