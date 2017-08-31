The WFCU Credit Union is offering a special low rate loan to assist the thousands of people who have been impacted by the recent flooding, in Windsor and Essex County, and who may be in need of financial assistance to clean-up and restore their homes.

WFCU’s Low Rate Flood Relief Loan will be available at a special interest rate of 3.69%. This rate is fixed for a four-year term and for a maximum of $10,000.

“This week, we experienced catastrophic flooding in our communities,” said Eddie Francis, President & CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “There is perhaps no greater feeling of hopelessness than when water floods your home. Many individuals no longer have insurance to help them through this difficult time. We are supporting our members and our community and want them know that we are here to assist and to help ease the financial burden of recovery. The Flood Relief Loan is a way we can demonstrate our commitment. To the thousands of individuals whose lives have been impacted by the flooding, please call or visit a WFCU Credit Union branch today and let us help you make your house once again a home.”

Approvals are quick, easy and hassle-free. Residents in need can call the WFCU Credit Union Member Contact Centre at 519-974-WFCU(3100) or visit any of WFCU Credit Union’s nine branches through Windsor and Essex County.