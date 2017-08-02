windsoriteDOTca will be providing weekly beach reports every week, all summer long. We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Monday, July 31st, 2017:

Swimming not recommended at West Belle River, Colchester and Holiday Beach.

No beaches closed this week