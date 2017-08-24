The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant who is known to frequent the Windsor area.

William Gies is described as a white male, 42 years of age, 5’7″, 209 lbs with black hair and blue eyes.

He was serving a 15 month sentence for assault causing bodily harm and fail to comply with probation order resulting in a long-term supervision order. Police say that he has breached his long-term supervision order.

The offender is also known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach, and Stayner areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).