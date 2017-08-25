The pool at the Vollmer Complex will be closed for maintenance starting on August 26th, 2017 lasting until October 9th, 2017.

This extended closure will allow for repairs to the air handling system, general cleaning and painting.

The Town received a Ontario 150 Community Capital Program grant through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to complete the upgrade to the air handling system.

During the pool closure, water walking, leisure swims, recreational swims and aqua fitness classes are being offered at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool until September 26th (weather permitting).

“We are proud to offer the LaSalle community with activities, programs and services for all ages and abilities. We appreciate your understanding while we complete this project,” said Julie Turnbull, Supervisor of Programming.