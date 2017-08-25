Partly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Partly CloudyFri
21 °C
71 °F		ClearSat
23 °C
73 °F		OvercastSun
24 °C
76 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday August 25th, 2017

Posted at 5:40pm

LaSalle
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The pool at the Vollmer Complex will be closed for maintenance starting on August 26th, 2017 lasting until October 9th, 2017.

This extended closure will allow for repairs to the air handling system, general cleaning and painting.

The Town  received a Ontario 150 Community Capital Program grant through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to complete the upgrade to the air handling system.

During the pool closure, water walking, leisure swims, recreational swims and aqua fitness classes are being offered at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool until September 26th (weather permitting).

“We are proud to offer the LaSalle community with activities, programs and services for all ages and abilities. We appreciate your understanding while we complete this project,” said Julie Turnbull, Supervisor of Programming.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.