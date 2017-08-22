Mostly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday August 22nd, 2017

Posted at 7:48am

University
File photo

The University of Windsor’s planned downtown move this fall for the School of Creative Arts has been delayed.

According to the University, work on the redesigned Armouries and the new Freedom Way building “continues to make very good progress, but full construction completion suitable for occupancy for academic programs will not be possible until later in the Fall.”

For that reason, during the Fall 2017 semester, all SOCA academic programs will continue to operate out of the existing facilities on the main campus.

There will be an official opening of the facilities in November once occupancy is underway, and classes will start in the buildings in January.

