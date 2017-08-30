U-Haul Company of Western Ontario is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in and around Windsor who have been or will be impacted by flooding.
“We had record rainfall on Monday night and there is more in the forecast,” U-Haul Company of Western Ontario president David Anstett said. “As a caring community member, U-Haul is pledging to help by offering families a safe and dry place to store their possessions.”
People seeking additional information about the 30 days free assistance or needing to make self-storage or U-Box arrangements can contact the nearest participating location:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Forest Glade, 9082 Tecumseh Road, 519-315-1708
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Walkerville, 1508 Walker Road, 519-216-0546
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Windsor, 5025 Walker Road, 519-737-1391
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Windsor, 2890 Dougall Avenue, 519-966-3880
