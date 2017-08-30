U-Haul Company of Western Ontario is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in and around Windsor who have been or will be impacted by flooding.

“We had record rainfall on Monday night and there is more in the forecast,” U-Haul Company of Western Ontario president David Anstett said. “As a caring community member, U-Haul is pledging to help by offering families a safe and dry place to store their possessions.”

People seeking additional information about the 30 days free assistance or needing to make self-storage or U-Box arrangements can contact the nearest participating location: