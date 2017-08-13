Two people have been killed in a crash in the county.

OPP say it happened around 4:30pm at the intersection of Essex County Roads 19 and 46 in Tecumseh.

A Yamaha motorcycle and a Chevrolet van collided in the intersection.

Both the driver and the passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested at the scene and criminal charges are pending.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) is investigating and the intersection will be closed for several hours.