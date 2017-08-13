Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Mostly CloudySun
25 °C
78 °F		Partly CloudyMon
28 °C
82 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormTue
28 °C
83 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday August 13th, 2017

Posted at 7:35pm

Accidents
Print Friendly

 

Two people have been killed in a crash in the county.

OPP say it happened around 4:30pm at the intersection of Essex County Roads 19 and 46 in Tecumseh.

A Yamaha motorcycle and a Chevrolet van collided in the intersection.

Both the driver and the passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested at the scene and criminal charges are pending.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) is investigating and the intersection will be closed for several hours.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.