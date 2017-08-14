Two people from Windsor have been charged with murder in London that dates back to March 9th, 2015.

According to London Police Mark McCullagh was at his residence at 504 English Street taking out garbage when he was confronted by a group of males who had attended the address to commit a robbery. During the confrontation McCullagh was shot and the males fled the scene.

McCullagh was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation Steven Atkinson, 37, of Windsor has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery. Kenyon Ohamu, 20, of Windsor had also been charged with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery.

Ohamu was arrested on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 in Windsor.

Atkinson was arrested in Windsor on Friday afternoon by members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.

Ali Fageer, 23, of Toronto been charged with manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

His last known address is in Scarborough, but he has been known to travel between Windsor and the Greater Toronto area and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.