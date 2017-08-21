Replacement of the ceiling slab in the river section of the Tunnel will see closures over night and some full weekend closures starting mid-November.

Closures are planned to take place Sunday through Thursday from 9pm to 5:30am from November 20th, 2017 to June, 4th 2018.

Four-weekend closures, Friday from 9pm to Monday at 5:30am will take place before the holiday season to remove the ceiling. The first-weekend closure is scheduled to start November 18th, 2017 with the last one on December 9th, 2017.

During non-construction hours the Tunnel will be completely restored to normal traffic operations.

A full communication and traffic plan will be released by officials as the planned closures get closer.