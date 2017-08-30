Charges are pending after a rollover on the 401.

It happened around 9:50am on August 30th, 2017 at the exit 56 (Essex County Road 42) westbound on ramp.

A white International tractor-trailer loaded with auto parts was travelling on the on ramp when it tipped over just before entering onto the highway.

The lone occupant driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The on ramp to westbound Highway 401 at exit 56 and one lane of Highway 401 westbound will remain closed for a period of time as the contents of the tractor-trailer are offloaded.