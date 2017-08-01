Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday August 1st, 2017

Posted at 4:24pm

County News
The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested after a crash in Lakeshore on Monday, July 31st, 2017.

According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer left the roadway on Highway 401 westbound at the Essex County Road 27 off ramp around 11pm.

Police say while the driver was not injured, there was extensive damage to the vehicle in addition to two guard rails that had been struck during the collision.

The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene.

William Dickinson, age 44 of Brant County will appear in court on August 10th, 2017 charged with driving motor while impaired and drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

The 401 highway westbound off ramp at exit 34 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

 

