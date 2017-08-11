Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Forecasters say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Isolated strong thunderstorms over extreme Southwestern Ontario have the potential to produce a brief tornado. Conditions have become favourable for a brief tornado, particularly around Leamington until around 6:30pm, as well as near Lake St Clair.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.