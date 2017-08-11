Partly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormFri
25 °C
78 °F		OvercastSat
24 °C
76 °F		ClearSun
26 °C
79 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday August 11th, 2017

Posted at 5:47pm

BREAKING NEWS
Print Friendly

(null)

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Forecasters say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Isolated strong thunderstorms over extreme Southwestern Ontario have the potential to produce a brief tornado. Conditions have become favourable for a brief tornado, particularly around Leamington until around 6:30pm, as well as near Lake St Clair.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.