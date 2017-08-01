It’s your final chance to turn your classic Casino Windsor slot tokens into cash, now and until February 1st, 2018.

It has been over a decade since Caesars Windsor converted to tokenless slot machines and introduced slot tickets.

“Tokenless slot gaming has been the norm across the gaming industry for years,” said Jhoan Baluyot, Caesars Windsor’s Manager of PR and Communications. “When the new ticket technology was introduced 10 years ago on our property, Casino Windsor slot tokens were discontinued and circulation was halted.”

Despite the end of token use on the gaming floor, Caesars Windsor continues to honour guests redeeming their old slot tokens for cash. According to Baluyot, tokens trickle in, however they receive fewer and fewer every month.

“We wanted to give guests plenty of notice before the deadline so they can come in and redeem tokens as soon as possible,” she said.

Any Cashier at the first floor Main Cage can assist guests redeeming their outstanding Casino Windsor slot tokens before the deadline of February 1st, 2018.