Friday August 25th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday August 25th, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday August 25th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Music Events

Windsor Dance Party

Friday August 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Community Events

WEDigHistory Scan-A-Thon

Friday August 25th, 2017
Leddy Library, University of Windsor
Charity Events

Hope for Lilah Pasta Dinner

Friday August 25th, 2017
The Moose Lodge
Festivals Events

Tecumseh Corn Festival

Friday August 25th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Friday August 25th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Music Events

Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series

Friday August 25th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Community Events

150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles

Friday August 25th, 2017
Park House Museum
Community Events

150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles

Friday August 25th, 2017
Park House Museum
Festivals Events

Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays

Friday August 25th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

5th Annual Movie Night in the Park

Friday August 25th, 2017
Willistead Park
Film Events

5th Annual Movie Night in the Park

Friday August 25th, 2017
Willistead Park

Saturday August 26th, 2017

Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Community Events

9th Annual MARCH FOR JESUS CELEBRATION EVENT

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Morris Sutton Funeral Home
Food Events

West Windsor Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
West Windsor Market
Charity Events

Pajama Angels’ 9th Annual Yoga 4 Hope

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Vollmer Outdoor Pavilion
Festivals Events

Tecumseh Corn Festival

Saturday August 26th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Food Events

Beer Science: a brewery tour with a pint of biology

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Music Events

Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Crafts Events

Hands-On Heritage

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Park House Museum
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Festivals Events

Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

9th Annual Bacon Eggs Bmx Jam

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Forest Glade Optimist Park
Community Events

RUGBY – Ambassador International Cup

Saturday August 26th, 2017
AKO Park
Community Events

Open Air Cinema – Free Downtown Movie Night

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park International Aquatic
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 26th, 2017
The Little White Church
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday August 26th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday August 27th, 2017

Community Events

LaSalle Outdoor Family Concert Series

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Festivals Events

Tecumseh Corn Festival

Sunday August 27th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Health Events

Meditation & Positive Thinking with Kamala

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday August 27th, 2017
Optimist Park
Community Events

Southern Ontario Vintage Bicycle Open House

Sunday August 27th, 2017
McGuire's

