Friday August 25th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday August 25th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Windsor Dance Party
Friday August 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
WEDigHistory Scan-A-Thon
Friday August 25th, 2017
Leddy Library, University of Windsor
Hope for Lilah Pasta Dinner
Friday August 25th, 2017
The Moose Lodge
Tecumseh Corn Festival
Friday August 25th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Art Cart Tours
Friday August 25th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Friday August 25th, 2017
Seacliff Park
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday August 25th, 2017
Park House Museum
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday August 25th, 2017
Park House Museum
Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays
Friday August 25th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
5th Annual Movie Night in the Park
Friday August 25th, 2017
Willistead Park
5th Annual Movie Night in the Park
Friday August 25th, 2017
Willistead Park
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
9th Annual MARCH FOR JESUS CELEBRATION EVENT
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Morris Sutton Funeral Home
West Windsor Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
West Windsor Market
Pajama Angels’ 9th Annual Yoga 4 Hope
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Vollmer Outdoor Pavilion
Tecumseh Corn Festival
Saturday August 26th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Art Cart Tours
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Beer Science: a brewery tour with a pint of biology
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Hands-On Heritage
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Park House Museum
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
The Little White Church
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
9th Annual Bacon Eggs Bmx Jam
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Forest Glade Optimist Park
RUGBY – Ambassador International Cup
Saturday August 26th, 2017
AKO Park
Open Air Cinema – Free Downtown Movie Night
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park International Aquatic
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 26th, 2017
The Little White Church
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday August 26th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
LaSalle Outdoor Family Concert Series
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Tecumseh Corn Festival
Sunday August 27th, 2017
600 Lacasse
Art Cart Tours
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Meditation & Positive Thinking with Kamala
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday August 27th, 2017
Optimist Park
Southern Ontario Vintage Bicycle Open House
Sunday August 27th, 2017
McGuire's
Comment With Facebook