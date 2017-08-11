Friday August 11th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday August 11th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Walkerville Busker Fest
Friday August 11th, 2017
Walkerville
Art Cart Tours
Friday August 11th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Friday August 11th, 2017
Seacliff Park
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday August 11th, 2017
Park House Museum
150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles
Friday August 11th, 2017
Park House Museum
LAF Benefit: Tributes for Charity Dinner and Show
Friday August 11th, 2017
Windsor Moose Lodge
Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays
Friday August 11th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Friday August 11th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Rainbow Kisses :Flirting/Cuddle Party and Burlesque Show!
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Villians Beastro
Walkerville Busker Fest
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Walkerville
Art Cart Tours
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Psychic Readings by Medium David Schultz
Saturday August 12th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Introduction to Zentangle (August 12, 2017)
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
6th Annual Connections Early Years Family Centre Charity Golf Tournament
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Sutton Creek Golf Course
Hands-On Heritage
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Park House Museum
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 12th, 2017
The Little White Church
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 12th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays
Saturday August 12th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Summer Sidewalk Sale at The Roundhouse Centre
Saturday August 12th, 2017
The Roundhouse Centre
2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Saturday August 12th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 12th, 2017
The Little White Church
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday August 12th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Greater Windsor Concert Band “O Canada on Screen!” Concert
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Reaume Park
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Walkerville Busker Fest
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Walkerville
Art Cart Tours
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Serenade Summer Series
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Gazebo at Rick Atkin Park
Hands-On Heritage
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Park House Museum
Meditation & Positive Thinking with Kamala
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS
Sunday August 13th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Nightenjin Holy Boat! X2
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Windsor River Cruises
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday August 13th, 2017
Optimist Park
Comment With Facebook