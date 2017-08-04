OvercastNow
Friday August 4th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday August 4th, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday August 4th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Community Events

Power of Ideas Tour!

Friday August 4th, 2017
Canada South Science City
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Friday August 4th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Music Events

Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series

Friday August 4th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Community Events

150 Years of Women in Canada:Fashion, Politics, and Gender Roles

Friday August 4th, 2017
Park House Museum
Community Events

Festivals Events

Border City Comedy Fest – First Round Fridays

Friday August 4th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Friday August 4th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Music Events

Emancipation Celebration Dinner and Dance

Friday August 4th, 2017
Caboto Club
Charity Events

Community Fish Fry for Hospice – Rotary Clubs of Essex County

Friday August 4th, 2017
Roma Club Pavilion
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday August 4th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Community Events

Emancipation Celebration

Friday August 4th, 2017
Giovanni Caboto Club

Saturday August 5th, 2017

Festivals Events

85th Anniversary Emancipation Celebration

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Lanspeary Park
Theatre Events

Comedy Superstar Jeff Dunham Headlines Caesars Windsor

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Caesars Windsor
Community Events

Power of Ideas Tour!

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Canada South Science City
Charity Events

Sun Parlour Rodeo

Saturday August 5th, 2017
J. R Excavating & Trucking
Festivals Events

Canuck It Up

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Music Events

Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Crafts Events

Hands-On Heritage

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Park House Museum
Charity Events

Reel to Real: Lot Party Fundraiser

Saturday August 5th, 2017
716 Pelissier Street (Parking lot to the North)
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 5th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 5th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Festivals Events

Border City Comedy Fest – Semi-final Saturdays

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Saturday August 5th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Food Events

Theatre Events

20 Years With The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

Saturday August 5th, 2017
85th Commemorative Emancipation Celebration
Community Events

Emancipation Celebration 2017

Saturday August 5th, 2017
Lanspeary Park
Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday August 5th, 2017
194 Eire Street North

Sunday August 6th, 2017

Community Events

Power of Ideas Tour!

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Canada South Science City
Music Events

Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Charity Events

Sun Parlour Rodeo

Sunday August 6th, 2017
J. R Excavating & Trucking
Festivals Events

Canuck It Up

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Downtown Amherstburg
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Music Events

Seacliff Park Sensational Concert Series

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Music Events

Serenade Summer Series

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Gazebo at Rick Atkin Park
Crafts Events

Hands-On Heritage

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Park House Museum
Health Events

Meditation & Positive Thinking with Kamala

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Community Events

Riverside RCL BR 255 Famoily BBQ Fundraiser

Sunday August 6th, 2017
The Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Community Events

2017 Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale – BOOK COLLECTION DAYS

Sunday August 6th, 2017
St Clair Beach Shopping Plaza - firmer Box Office Video Store
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday August 6th, 2017
Optimist Park

