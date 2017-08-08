There could be a strike at St. Clair College this weekend.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to schedule a September strike vote for faculty at Ontario public colleges.

The chair of the union bargaining team, JP Hornick, says the vote should come as no surprise to college management, given their refusal to deal with the core issues raised by faculty.

“For students and faculty alike, the learning and teaching environment plays a critical role in the success of the college system,” said Hornick. “We’ve put forward proposals that would improve academic decision-making through collegial governance and academic freedom, create fairness in how partial-load and contract faculty are treated, and support the success of students.

“Together, our better plan will provide students with the quality education that they deserve – and that will benefit their future employers, and our province as a whole.”

The OPSEU collective agreement for college faculty will expire on September 30th, 2017.