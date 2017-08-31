Tecumseh says good-bye to summer this Saturday with a community bonfire and marshmallow roast at Lakewood Park.

Bonfires will be lit on the beach with sticks & marshmallows available to roast with a musical performance by Glen MacNeil from 6pm top 8pm.

From 8pm to 9pm at Lakewood Park South there will be Jangles the Clown balloon twisting and lawn games provided by Tecumseh Summer Day Camp staff.

This year’s event also includes the rescheduled Canada 150 Fireworks from the July 1st weekend at 9pm.