The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a rise of suspicious fires in the central area of the city.

According to officials, over the last six weeks there have been a number of fires to detached structures, fences and other property which have been deemed suspicious in nature. There was also a suspicious residential and vehicle fire during this time period. There is no information that they are related to each other.

The area of focus is Tecumseh Road to Riverside Drive and Crawford Avenue to Moy Avenue.

Police say that there are four suspicious fires most recently between, August 4th and August 8th, which appear to have been intentionally set. The properties are located in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue (detached garage), 300 Hanna Street West (vehicles), 890 Victoria Avenue (shed) and 400 Tecumseh Road West (upper unit residence).

On Friday August 4th, 2017 at approximately 5:30pm, patrol officers were dispatched to a suspicious fire at an abandoned residence in the 400 block of Marentette Avenue. Investigation revealed two males exiting a small four door silver vehicle, then entering and leaving the property just prior to the fire.

The vehicle is described as a smaller silver four door vehicle with sunroof.

The first suspect was a male with light skin, wearing a white cut off t-shirt, light jeans, baseball cap, dark shoes.

The second suspect was also a male with light to medium skin tone, dark hair, wearing a dark coloured shirt, dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.