Woofa-Roo is a fun-filled festival planned for pets and their people held in Amherstburg.

The weekend is packed of live presentations, such as Dog Agility, Windsor Police K9 Unit, Dock Diving Dogs and Flyball.

There are pony rides, specialty vendors, artisans, live entertainment, face painting, food and much more.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.