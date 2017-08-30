Partly CloudyNow
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday August 30th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
While Labour Day weekend means the end of summer and back to school, it had always meant something else for county residents during the past 163 years: The Harrow Fair.

This end of summer tradition has stayed true to its county roots featuring pie baking contests, cattle judging, lawnmower races, tractor pulls and a roster calling contest. With a parade Saturday morning and evening entertainment, The Harrow Fair has something for everyone!

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

