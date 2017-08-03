Canada’s 150th celebrations continue with all things Canadian in Amherstburg this weekend.

The fun includes the west Coast Lumberjack Show and Rhythm of the Nation live performances, free deck tours on the Tall Ship Appledore V and of course don’t miss the world’s largest rubber duck!

Hang out in the WFCU Kids Zone, shop the market, enjoy the food trucks and watch Fort Malden battle re-enactments!

There will be a free shuttle and parking at Honeywell Lot and Centennial Park Lot.

For more information, visit the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.