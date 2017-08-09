Classic rock legends Steely Dan takes to The Colosseum stage on Friday, October 20th, 2017 at 9 pm.

Genre defying Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Steely Dan combine pop hooks and harmonies to create a sound distinctly their own. Their witty and ironic lyrics, sophisticated chord sequences, and strict devotion to the recording process helped define them as one of music’s greatest bands.

Steely Dan has maintained a strong audience since their inception in the early 70s, having performed to sold-out shows around the world due to their chart-topping success and distinctive sound. They have sold over 40 million albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

The legendary band’s album Aja became their most successful, reaching the Top five in the US charts and becoming the first of their albums to reach platinum status. Their Top 10 hits include: “Reelin’ in the Years”, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”, “Do It Again” and “Hey Nineteen”. They have been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won three, including Album of the Year for Two Against Nature (2000).

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 18th.