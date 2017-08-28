The quiet hallways and sparse coffee lines at St. Clair College come to an end starting Tuesday August 29th as more than 5,000 first year students descend on the campuses in both Windsor and Chatham.

Orientation Week runs from August 29th to September 1st and as the College continues to mark its 50th Anniversary. Students will meet their faculty, purchase their books, get student cards and tour the campus.

Frosh week starts September 5th and Nick Goran, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), says there are lots of activities planned.

“We put together events that hopefully appeal to everyone including a Detroit River Boat Cruise, evening events, links to student clubs and volunteer opportunities and more, “ says Goran. “The highlight however will be a concert with pop band Marianas Trench”. There is a real buzz on campus about this one.” The band performs on Thursday, September 7th in the new Student Life Centre at Windsor Campus.

Students can also find out about the new partnership with the University of Windsor and the Epic Genesis Centre for students with that entrepreneurial spirit.

At the Chatham Campus, students will be treated to a free hot breakfast, be able to participate in the TSI Olympics, Bazooka Ball, and learn about strategies to help them be successful in the classroom.

“The first few weeks of classes are about getting familiar with the campus and meeting new people,” says Stephanie Woodall, Thames Students Inc. Programming and Projects Coordinator. “TSI works hard to ensure that students have lots of opportunity to enjoy campus life. It really enhances their overall experience.”