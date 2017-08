On August 6th, shortly after midnight, OPP officers stopped a green Chevrolet driving at a high rate of speed on Essex County Road 27 in Lakeshore.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. He was arrested.

Mark Gasparovic, age 24 of Tecumseh, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended.