The Health Unit warns that student suspensions will begin September 28th 2017 for students born in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 with incomplete immunization records.

They say that approximately 3,200 letters were sent out to parents and guardians in April and June informing them of the September 28, 2017 school suspension.

The notices indicated which vaccine(s) were missing from the student’s record, how to get in touch with the Health Unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization.

Starting on Thursday, September 28th, 2017, those students with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days. Once updated vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated and the student, parents and guardians, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the child can return to school.

“It’s important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students,” said Judy Allen, manager of the Healthy Schools program at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We will be providing extra nurses in the immunization clinic, to assist those who do not have a primary health care provider to get missing vaccines before the suspension date.”

There are nine immunizations required for school aged children including Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Meningococcal Disease, and Varicella (chickenpox).

New as of September 1st, 2017, parents and guardians requesting a non-medical exemption will be required to complete an educational session provided by the Health Unit. This is a new requirement under the ISPA. This change will support parents in making an informed decision if they choose to not vaccinate their children for non-medical reasons.